Lawrence Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bill Dingus speaks as the LEDC hosts a ground breaking ceremony for a speculative industrial building at The Point Industrial Park on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in South Point.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — While there are a few concerns, 2023 could be a good year for Lawrence County, according to Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation.
Lawrence County lost about 2,000 residents, according to the latest census, dropping below 60,000, Dingus said. It was the largest drop in the state, percentage wise, he said.
“We need to focus on building new houses,” Dingus said. “It’s concerning to us.”
However, the county’s unemployment rate for November is only 3.6%, down from 3.7% the month before, he said.
PureCycle, a $300 million plastics recycler, is expected to open in about four moths, bringing 90 to 100 well-paying jobs along County Road 1A.
And Engineered Profiles, located at the former Dow Chemical plant along County Road 1A, is expected to increase its employment from 40 to 60 or 65, Dingus said.
The Point, a 500-acre industrial park in South Point, meanwhile, currently employs some 900 people at its 18 businesses, Dingus said.
“It’s doing well,” he said. “We have just finished a new 60,000-square-foot shell building with four loading docks. We hope to lease or sell it in 2023. The market is tight on available space. We currently are negotiating with two customers to build their own buildings.”
While no other shell buildings are planned at The Point, one is being planned at the former Ironton Iron site. Current plans are calling for a 30,000-square-foot spec building, he said.
Shopping and retail development also is coming to the Sandusky Road area in Burlington, Dingus said. A national grocer is planning to open a store and other shopping and retail development is planned for the area, he said.
Several other traffic roundabouts also are planned along U.S. 52, a divided four-lane road, Dingus said. One is planned in 2023 at the Ohio 93 intersection in Ironton and two more are planned for Coal Grove, he said.
