SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Lawrence County officials are working with state legislators on trying to make broadband available to every home in Lawrence County, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development District.
The Lawrence County Port Authority earlier this week created the Southern Ohio Broadband Association to help extend broadband services in the county. The Port Authority and the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners are partners on the project, Dingus said Thursday.
There also is movement on the state level to expand broadband services in Ohio, said State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill.
“My son has to go to his grandmother’s to do his homework,” Stephens said.
Dingus said things like this happen much too often.
The Ohio House last week passed a bill by a vote of 81-8 to make it easier to get broadband, Stephens said. The bill, which still has to pass the Ohio Senate and be signed by the governor, provides some $20 million to expand broadband services.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Stephens said. “It makes it easier to get service in rural areas. I’m pretty excited about it. There is a push on this. I commend the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the commissioners for working on this.”
“We want to be a strong partner on this,” Dingus said. Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday agrees.
The bill creates the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program in the state Department of Commerce to award program grants to fund construction of broadband projects in unserved areas of the state.
It also established a process for broadband facilitators like electric distribution utilities approved by the state Public Utilities Commission to construct and recover net costs for broadband infrastructure. It also establishes a process for granting broadband providers, telecommunication service providers, video service providers and wireless service providers access to electric cooperatives’ utility poles, according to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission.
“We need to get last-mile carriers” involved in providing access from the utility lines to homes, Dingus said.