COAL GROVE, Ohio — Valley Health Systems Inc. has announced the addition of Family Nurse Practitioner Matthew Egan, FNP-BC, MEd, RN, to the Valley Health-Coal Grove location, where he will treat patients of all ages with acute and chronic illnesses.
Egan received his bachelor of science in nursing from Marshall University in 2005, and then his master of science in nursing education in 2012. In 2021, he completed his family nurse practitioner degree at Marshall University.
“Primary care services are a vital part of healthcare, and gaining Matt Egan as a family nurse practitioner allows us to expand access to care for more people in the Southeastern part of Ohio,” Mathew Weimer, vice president of Health Services and chief medical officer of Valley Health Systems Inc., said in a news release. “We are very excited to see our Coal Grove location grow and to gain a valuable and high quality FNP like Matt.”
Egan is board certified, including with the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and is also a member of the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the American Nurses Association, and Sigma Theta Tau. In his spare time, he enjoys cycling and skiing.
Valley Health-Coal Grove is located at 205 Marion Pike in Coal Grove, Ohio. This and all Valley Health locations accept Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance and offers patient discounts for those who financially qualify. To schedule an appointment, call 740-532-1188.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.