IRONTON — Engineered Profiles, LLC, which is investing $4 million to retrofit the former DOW Chemical Ethafoam plant in Ironton, is beginning the process to hire employees to staff the new plastic extrusions plant.
Engineered Profiles is looking for operators and materials handlers who have experience in either a manufacturing or distribution environment, although training will be provided. The company will conduct interviews in the Ironton area the first week of December. Those who are interested should apply on the website: https://www.engineeredprofiles.com/ironton.
The company’s $4 million investment will include purchasing new machinery and equipment to fill the 93,000-square-foot space, with plans to add 10 to 12 extrusion lines within the next five years.
“We are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint in the Southern Ohio Industrial District,” Mike Davis, president and CEO of Engineered Profiles, said in a news release. “We are grateful for the support of Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and JobsOhio as we expand geographically to better serve our customers while building a healthy manufacturing community full of competitive-wage jobs.”
Engineered Profiles, headquartered in Columbus, currently employs more than 350 associates and offers a variety of solutions including design, extrusion, fabrication, raw material sourcing and tooling.
This expansion, according to company officials, is intended to serve as an extension of these services to satisfy current and future growth.
Matt Fenneman, VP of sales and marketing for Engineered Profiles added, “Our goal is to become a valued partner to our customers, associates, and community. We believe this expansion positions us to serve each of these groups well. Not only can we achieve sustainable growth to support our customers’ needs, it’s also an opportunity to create jobs, support the local workforce, and add to our team of long-standing employees.”
The expansion will create 55 new jobs with a total payroll of more than $2.2 million within the next five years, according to the news release. Open positions will include machine operators, tool and die makers, and maintenance professionals. Employees will receive competitive pay, benefits and on-the-job training.
