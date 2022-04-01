MARIETTA, Ohio — Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) has announced that high school students in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio living in the 6th Congressional District — which includes all of Lawrence County — are eligible to participate in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, “An Artistic Discovery.”
“This is a wonderful opportunity for local high school student artists,” Johnson said in a news release. “I always enjoy viewing the artwork produced by our talented young people, and I highly encourage interested schools and students to participate. I look forward to welcoming the winning student to Washington, D.C., and proudly displaying his or her piece in the U.S. Capitol alongside winners from across the United States.”
The winning student-artist will be invited to Washington, D.C., to take part in a national reception, and have his or her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. All high school students living in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio can participate, regardless of where they attend high school: public, private, home school, or online school.
Artwork must be no larger than 26 x 26 x 4 inches including the frame, and can weigh no more than 15 pounds. The artwork should be original in design, concept, and execution. Acceptable media include:
All submissions are due by Friday, April 22, and can be either mailed or delivered in-person to Rep. Johnson’s Marietta, Salem, Cambridge, or Ironton District offices.
The winning submissions will be determined by a panel of experts and local officials; the winner will be notified during the first week of May. In addition to the overall winner, Johnson will also award a “People’s Choice” award; images of selected artwork will be posted on his Facebook page, and fans will have the opportunity to vote on a final winner.
The student whose artwork receives the highest number of “likes” will be designated the winner of the People’s Choice award, and their artwork will be displayed in a district office.
For more information on the contest, please contact Dawn Baker in the Salem District Office at 330-337-6951.
