Courtesy of Sarah Diamond Burroway

Ohio University Southern

IRONTON — The Envision Access Conference seeks the submission of proposals for the 2020 conference at Ohio University Southern.

The 4th annual event is scheduled for March 6, 2020. The Envision Access Conference is an opportunity to increase awareness and understanding of needs of students with disabilities.

The call for proposals is targeted to all education, social work, social service agencies, state and local government, judiciary, health care and business and industry practitioners.

Workshop proposals should focus on sharing experiences and best practices through thought-provoking presentations, interactive demonstrations, and engaging conversations.

All proposed sessions should be designed to be 60 minutes in length and provide time for a question-and-answer period.

For complete information on submitting a proposal or the 2020 conference theme, visit www.ohio.edu/southern/events/eaconference.cfm.

Proposals may be emailed to Teresa McKenzie, M.S. Ed, accessibility coordinator, at mckenzt1@ohio.edu.

For more information, contact Robert Pleasant, associate director, Student Resource Commons, at pleasanr@ohio.edu or 740-533-4608.

