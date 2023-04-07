The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Several Easter Egg hunts and arts and crafts festivals are scheduled around Lawrence County this Saturday, April 8, and on April 15, according to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

An Easter Egg hunt is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Chesapeake High School football field. Operation Easter Egg Hunt is for kids through the sixth grade. There will be food, games, face painting, pictures with the “Panther” Bunny and more. The event is sponsored by Pantherhood in collaboration with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Big Branch Church, Getaway Community Church, Rockwood Baptist, St. Anne’s, First Baptist of Proctorville and the Lions Club of Chesapeake/South Point.

