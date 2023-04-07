IRONTON — Several Easter Egg hunts and arts and crafts festivals are scheduled around Lawrence County this Saturday, April 8, and on April 15, according to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce newsletter.
An Easter Egg hunt is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Chesapeake High School football field. Operation Easter Egg Hunt is for kids through the sixth grade. There will be food, games, face painting, pictures with the “Panther” Bunny and more. The event is sponsored by Pantherhood in collaboration with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Big Branch Church, Getaway Community Church, Rockwood Baptist, St. Anne’s, First Baptist of Proctorville and the Lions Club of Chesapeake/South Point.
An easter egg hunt is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, adjacent to Dillon Chapel in Athalia. There will be hot dogs, balloon animals and a fire truck and police car on display.
Spring on Vernon is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in Ironton. There will be crafts, antiques, food, live music and activities for kids.
The following week, a spring craft fair is being sponsored by the Friends of the Library. It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, on the second floor of the Ironton Library at 321 S. 4th St.
Local vendors, arts and crafts and other handmade goods are planned. For more information, contact Ruth Shafer, Friends of the Library president, at 740-532-1497.
A marketplace arts and crafts event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.