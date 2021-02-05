IRONTON — A former Hamilton Township fiscal officer pleaded guilty this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to two counts of theft in office, tampering with evidence and forgery.
Terri Robinson, 57, of the 2200 block of North 4th St., Ironton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the theft of $25,940 in Hamilton Township funds, according to Jeff Smith, assistant Lawrence County prosecuting attorney.
Robinson has paid back $17,000 already and is ordered to pay back $186.25 per month to pay off the balance, Smith said.
She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered by Judge Christen Finley to do 400 hours of community service.
In an unrelated case, David Turner, 29, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was ordered to pay $1,750 in restitution. Turner also was placed on three years probation, to continue treatment and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Daryl S. Moore, 47, of the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue, Ashland, pleaded innocent to corrupting another with drugs in the vicinity of a school, aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor charges of endangering children and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Kaycie R. Roberts, 19, of Ohio 93, Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of escape, tampering with evidence and vandalism. She is accused of cutting off an ankle monitor. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Dana Frye, 43, of County Road 18, South Point, pleaded innocent to a charge of possession of heroin. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Randy Pine, 48, of County Road 35, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent in a felony case. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is under way.