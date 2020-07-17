IRONTON — A former Ironton-area woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison by Judge Andy Ballard.
Carrie Y. Barnes pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and admitted violating community control sanctions in a 2017 case. She could be eligible for release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving a year in prison. The program at STAR can take up to six months to complete.
In an unrelated case, Marc Wilkes, 42, of the 400 block of 29th Street, Ashland, rejected a plea offer of four to six years in prison if he pleads guilty to felonious assault. Wilkes faces a maximum prison sentence of eight to 12 years in prison if convicted in the case, according to Steven K. Nord, an assistant county prosecuting attorney.
In other cases:
- Santonio Wilson, 28, of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Crystal Settles, 50, of the 4600 block of Jared Court, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to a charge of failure to appear. Bond was set at $25,000.
Michael J. Hey, 40, of the 100 block of Orchard Drive, South Point, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Connie L. Cox, 45, of the 900 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings. She also was ordered to get drug treatment.
Taft D. Maynard, 28, of County Road 11, South Point, denied violating community control sanctions. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending the next court hearing set for Aug. 12.