Michael Hamper III is a partner at Lemire & Hamper LLC, a firm in Jefferson, Ohio, that focuses on the areas of bankruptcy, oil and gas, probate, real estate and municipal law. Michael has served as the Solicitor for the Village of Jefferson since 2016 and has a passion for helping his local community that inspired him to run for office in 2018. For more information about Michael and his practice, please visit www.lemirehamper.com.