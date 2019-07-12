The Lawrence Herald
PROCTORVILLE - The Lawrence County Fair started on Saturday, July 6, and the fun isn't over yet.
The fair continues today and Saturday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 775 County Road 107, Proctorville. It features livestock sales, musical entertainment, rides, crafts, bull riding, demolition derby, food vendors and much more.
Daily admission to the fair is $10, which includes rides and grandstand events and entertainment. Parking costs $5 per car.
For more information, call 740-643-2900 or visit www.facebook.com/lawcofair/.
Remaining special events include:
July 12
7 p.m.: Diamond J Ranch Rodeo Bullriding and Barrell Racing
July 13
3 p.m.: Singing by Southern Thunder and Jamie Baxter
5 p.m.: PowerWheel Derby
5:30 p.m.: Lawnmower Derby
6 p.m.: Demolition Derby