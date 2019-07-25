PROCTORVILLE, Ohio - The Fairland Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Fairland High School regarding personnel.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- Hot dog festival brings a ton of fun to downtown
- Music lineup announced for HMAF; Ona to headline
- Jim Boyd's age is just a number to beat for the South Point golfer
- Pat Carter's streak of 10 straight W.Va. Amateur titles endures
- Video review in play for Super Six
- Photos: Cabell County Fair, Wednesday
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art STEAM Camp
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Private bar for 25-and-older crowd to open in downtown Huntington
- Woman charged with renting drug stash house
- Four graduate drug court, capitalize on second chances
- Ohio to participate in national-level military exercise on Aug. 5-8
- Herald-Dispatch to end its Monday print edition
- Landmark structure to become United Bank Building
- N3 considering an expansion to Huntington
- Huntington police shift focus to property crime
- Marshall's Elmore signs with Italian team
- Sunday Evening Obituary Update
Images
Collections
- Photos: 36th Annual Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Pullman Square Summer Concert Series
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art hosts disco party
- Photos: HART in the Park presents The Little Mermaid
- Photos: Walk to Cure Arthritis 2019
- Photos: Marshall GHA students paint mural on historic St. Cloud Fire Station
- Photos: South Point community honors former coach Bob Lester
- Photos: Moon Landing Madness at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Cabell County's Summer Lunch Program Celebration
- Photos: Greater Huntington Walks Anniversary Celebration
Most Popular
Articles
- Private bar for 25-and-older crowd to open in downtown Huntington
- Woman charged with renting drug stash house
- Four graduate drug court, capitalize on second chances
- Ohio to participate in national-level military exercise on Aug. 5-8
- Herald-Dispatch to end its Monday print edition
- Landmark structure to become United Bank Building
- N3 considering an expansion to Huntington
- Huntington police shift focus to property crime
- Marshall's Elmore signs with Italian team
- Sunday Evening Obituary Update
Images
Collections
- Photos: 36th Annual Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Pullman Square Summer Concert Series
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art hosts disco party
- Photos: HART in the Park presents The Little Mermaid
- Photos: Walk to Cure Arthritis 2019
- Photos: Marshall GHA students paint mural on historic St. Cloud Fire Station
- Photos: South Point community honors former coach Bob Lester
- Photos: Moon Landing Madness at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Cabell County's Summer Lunch Program Celebration
- Photos: Greater Huntington Walks Anniversary Celebration