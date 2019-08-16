The Lawrence Herald
The Fairland High School Varsity Cheerleaders just returned from UCA Cheer Camp in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with many awards.
The team placed first in the Gameday Division, and first in the Rally Routine Division. They also won the team Leadership Award, as voted on by the other squads in attendance.
Individual award winners include five All-American selections: Holli Leep, Rileigh Adkins, Emma Ward, Lexi Steele and Jalen Jarrell.
In addition, five girls won the Pin It Forward Leadership Award: Holli Leep, Lexi Steele, Kia Booth, Madi Workman and Kaci Adkins.
The squad's 10-month season began in May and will end at the finish of the basketball tournament in February or March. In addition to cheering for all football and basketball games, the squad will perform at the ACC Championship Football game in Charlotte, compete at the Blue Grass Regional Cheer Competition, and volunteer in many community service projects such as events at the Wyngate of Proctorville, and NECCO Family Counseling Center of South Point.
The team consists of Holli Leep, Rileigh Adkins, Emma Ward, Kia Booth, Alyssa Howard, Bayley White, Lexi Steele, Jalen Jarrell, Madi Workman, Holly Scheibelhood, Kaci Adkins, Ryan Henry and Brooklynn Hall. They are coached by Shawna Leep and Maureen Stitt.