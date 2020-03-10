ROME TOWNSHIP — The Fairland East Playground Committee invites community members to attend a design unveiling and fundraising kickoff for a new playground at Fairland East Elementary School.
The unveiling event is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Fairland East gymnasium, 10732 County Road 107. Members of the playground committee and school and district administration will be on hand to answer questions.
All funding for the new playground will be raised through the Fairland East Playground Fund, a nonprofit, 501 ©(3) organization dedicated entirely to this project.
Any business or individual interested in a sponsorship or donating can email fairlandeastplaygroundfund@gmail.com. A website, fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com, featuring the design, news, ways to donate, a list of sponsors and more will be live on Friday, March 13.