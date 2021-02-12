ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland East Playground Fund has received an $800 community grant from the Barboursville Walmart, according to a news release from the fund.
The grant will be used toward the purchase and installation of a new playground at Fairland East Elementary School.
“We are so grateful for the support of our community and new partnerships with national brands like Walmart,” Allison Ferguson, FEPF president, said in the release. “We are thankful for Walmart’s commitment to our playground and the children it will benefit for years to come. We look forward to connecting with other individuals, groups and corporations interested in helping us raise the funds needed for our incredible new playground.”
The existing playground is more than 27 years old. Though thousands of students have enjoyed the current playground, the members of the playground fund believe it is time to make the switch to newer equipment and improved design. After months of preliminary research and work, the new design will feature equipment that is fun and engaging for all students. The new playground is based on Universal Design to maximize the benefits of play for all students, which boosts their physical and mental health as well as classroom performance, according to the release.
All funding for the new playground will be raised through the Fairland East Playground Fund, a nonprofit, 501 ©(3) organization dedicated entirely to this project. All donations are tax-deductible and are entirely separate from funding for Fairland Local Schools.
Any business or individual interested in a sponsorship or donating can email fairlandeastplaygroundfund@gmail.com. To keep up with all the information and events about the project, follow Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook and Instagram. More information, the full design, and a link to donate is available on the website at fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com.