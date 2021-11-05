Fairland East Playground Fund President, Allison Ferguson, left, and FEPF member Ashley Southard, right, present T-shirt design winner, Gretchen Randan, with a shirt featuring her winning design. Randan was recognized for her winning design at a ceremony Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Fairland West Elementary School.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Gretchen Randan, a 10-year-old fourth-grader at Fairland West Elementary School, was the winner of the Fairland East Playground Fund’s T-shirt design competition.
The FEPF contest took place this summer and helped get students excited and engaged about the playground project.
Randan’s winning entry in the online contest beat nearly two dozen other contestants. Her design was printed on a T-shirt that was sold as a fundraiser for the playground.
This was the second FEPF T-shirt design contest. Then Fairland West fifth-grader, Xander Byrd, won the inaugural contest in 2020.
Randan received a free T-shirt for her winning entry. She was officially recognized and given her T-shirt this week at a brief ceremony in front of the entire student body at Fairland West.
“We’re so proud of the support of our community and are pleased to include it in activities like the T-shirt contest,” Allison Ferguson, president of FEPF, said in a news release. “We’re so excited for the progress being made toward our final goal and look forward to continued community support.”
Participants were asked to include Fairland East Playground Fund and the group’s slogan “It’s Time Play” into their design. The rest was left to their imaginations. Randan said she was very excited to win and is glad that a new playground will be a reality soon.
“The mascot of our school is a dragon and I thought of a swing, so I put them together,” she said. “It took maybe an hour to draw it.”
Fairland East Playground Fund, a 501(c)3 organization, is actively fundraising for the purchase and installation of a new playground at Fairland East Elementary School. For more information on fundraising, to see the design of the new playground or to make a tax deductible donation, visit the website at https://fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com. You can also follow FEPF on Facebook and Instagram.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.