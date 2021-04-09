PROCTORVILLE — Jesse Lewis of Proctorville, Ohio, was awarded a $1,000 WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship.
Lewis, a WoodmenLife member, submitted an application highlighting his high school grades, activities and volunteerism, as well as an essay on patriotism.
Lewis is the son of Susan Bouchillon, and both are members of WoodmenLife OH chapter 1 in Columbus. Lewis serves as student body president, where he helped to organize community events like blood drives and charity basketball tournaments. He is also vice president of the BETA club and volunteers with the school’s environmental club. Lewis plays soccer and is the basketball team manager. He plans to study accounting in college.
“We are continually amazed at the work our young members are doing in the community,” WoodmenLife President & CEO, Patrick L. Dees, said in a news release. “We hope that this scholarship allows Jesse to receive the education needed to excel in the future.”
The WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship program is just one of the wide range of extras the organization offers its members. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product.
Since starting the scholarship program in 2017, WoodmenLife has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to nearly 4,000 students who are furthering their education at trade schools, colleges or universities across the country, according to the release. This year, the program will award 497 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000.