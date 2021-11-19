COLUMBUS — More than 500 public school boards from around the state were represented at the annual business meeting of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Delegate Assembly on Nov. 8.
Delegates considered the OSBA legislative platform, a comprehensive document defining OSBA’s views and goals on a wide range of educational issues. Each of OSBA’s member boards is entitled to one voting delegate.
Fairland Local School District Board Member Martin Appleton attended the meeting.
More than 5,000 people attended the 66th annual OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show, held Nov. 7-9 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. It included more than 130 sessions of panel discussions, workshops, one-on-one assistance and nationally renowned speakers addressing a variety of educational issues.
Keynote speakers included TV, film and stage star and philanthropist Patricia Heaton, known for her role on “Everybody Loves Raymond” for nine seasons, as well as legendary Olympic gymnasts Bart Conner and Nadia Comaneci.
In addition to the delegate meeting, Appleton attended sessions on school finance, tax levies, school safety and synthetic turf.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.