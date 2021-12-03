The following information was obtained from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A representative of the Fairland School Board reported last week that someone broke into the board office, got into a safe and stole an unknown amount of change. Also, an office containing files about school employees was opened.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 50-year-old West Virginia man reported last month that his trailer he owns along Ohio 141 was broken into. He reported a handgun, tools, a crossbow, a pair of binoculars and a chainsaw were stolen.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: An Elizabeth Township man reported last week that someone broke into an unoccupied house he owns and ransacked it.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 22-year-old woman said her boyfriend choked her when she tried to leave. She waited until he was asleep to leave the residence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 15-year-old Kitts Hill area girl and transported her to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center north of Ironton last week following an argument with her mother.
THEFT: A 59-year-old South Point area woman was arrested last month on a misdemeanor theft charge for shoplifting at Wal-Mart in Fayette Township and was transported to jail.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.