Briggs Lawrence County Public Library's fall schedule of activities for young people from infants to teens begins next week. Activities include arts, crafts, STEM, reading and more! A brief look at September programs includes:
— Art class for kids in grades K-3rd featuring fall apples: 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at the Proctorville library; 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Ironton library; 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the South Point library; 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Symmes Valley library; and 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Chesapeake library.
— T-shirt tote bag and a duct tape pencil pouch craft for tweens (ages 9 to 12): 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Chesapeake library: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the South Point library; 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Proctorville library; 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the Ironton library; and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Symmes Valley library. Participants must bring a T-shirt to make the bag. All other supplies are provided. Call or visit the presenting library to sign up.
— STEM activities for kids ages 7 to 10 and their parents: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Symmes Valley library, 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Chesapeake library; 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Proctorville library; 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Ironton library; and 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the South Point library. Parents must be present. Children will explore a variety of activities in science, technology, engineering and math.
— Anime & Manga Club for ages 10 to 17: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Chesapeake library at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Ironton library.
— Harry Potter and the Library Scavenger Hunt for Teens: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the South Point library; 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Chesapeake library; 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Symmes Valley library; 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Proctorville library; 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Ironton library.
— The September reading challenge for the three Teen Book Clubs (ages 13 to 17) is to read a book with purple on the cover. Get together with other teens to talk about books and have a snack at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Ironton library, 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Proctorville library and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Symmes Valley library.
— Hola! A weekly Spanish for Kids class will start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the South Point library. The weekly program is a drop-in session for any children interested in learning to speak Spanish. For information call 740-377-2288.
— Preschool Storytime for ages 3 to 5 will return starting Monday, Sept. 9. The weekly schedule is 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.
— Weekly Toddler Time for ages 18 months to 3 years will be back at the Ironton library starting Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. A second session of Toddler Time has been added at the Chesapeake library at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays starting Sept. 11.
— Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 years starts the week of Monday, Sept. 9 at three locations. The five-week session schedule is: 4 p.m. Mondays at the Chesapeake library, 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ironton library and 11 a.m. Thursdays at the South Point library.
All Briggs Library locations will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit the website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.