COAL GROVE, Ohio — Activities for all ages are planned this weekend at Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove as part of Family Fun Days.
Activities start at 5 p.m. Friday for gospel night. Some family groups and Christian rock groups are scheduled to play, according to a release from the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
A Purple Heart ceremony is set for 5 p.m.; this is to honor Coal Grove residents who were wounded in military action and received the Purple Heart award. The names of four veterans will be added to a monument near the playground at Paul Porter Park.
The ceremony will be followed by several hours of Christian music. The Stapleton Family is set to perform at 5:30 p.m.; the Pemberton Family will take the stage at 6:15 p.m.; The Frog Pond band is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Christian rock band Crossover is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m., and Christian rock/heavy metal band 3 Days Under will perform at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, a karaoke and rock-and-roll night is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Karaoke is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The Dennis Smith band is scheduled to perform at 5 p.m. John Malone will perform a karate demonstration at 6 p.m. The band Defiant is set to perform at 6:45 p.m., and Derailed is set to perform at 8:15 p.m.
On Sunday, a country-music program is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sheldon Roads is set to perform from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wild Sons is scheduled to perform from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Rodney Crisp and the Honkytonk Dance Band is scheduled to perform 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Aaron Mowery band is scheduled to perform from 8 to 10 p.m.
The annual Coal Grove Fireworks display is scheduled to begin after 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Food trucks, carnival games and inflatables for children will also be on hand throughout the weekend.
