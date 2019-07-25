The Herald-Dispatch
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio - A farmers market is now being hosted by The Crossing Baptist Church at 6262 County Road 107 in Proctorville, Ohio.
Local farmers are welcome to set up each Saturday morning and can make use of the covered porch area or the parking lot. There is no fee for local farmers and no charge for space rental.
Farmers and producers are invited to show up with their produce and a table and chair, and sell their produce at the prices they set.
"A lot of our local farmers will set up stands alongside the road. This isn't always safe for the farmer, their customers or others driving by," explained Karen Graham. "It also means their only customers are people who are traveling in that area anyway. Saturday mornings in Proctorville are busy with grocery shopping, running errands, etc., so why not bring the produce to where the people already are?"
The Crossing does not profit from this in any way, but rather sees it as an opportunity to support local farmers, Graham explained.
All are invited to come and purchase fresh, locally grown produce every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, unless the market sells out before then. The church is located directly behind the post office in Proctorville.