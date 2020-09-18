IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom is recognizing the Ironton Farmers Market as the Business of the Month for September.
The Ironton Farmers Market is in its eighth season at Market Square in downtown Ironton. The market hours are 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, or until the vendors sell out.
The vendors offer seasonal produce, plants, and flowers, and homemade baked goods such as pies, bread, rolls, cakes and cookies. They also sell local honey, eggs, pork rinds and homemade candy. Local artisans supply the market with goat milk soap, face masks, handmade crafts, and jewelry.
The vendors, while competitive with each other, are like a big family. If one vendor does not have something, they’ll direct you to someone who does. Many of these vendors have become friends to their customers and the customers have been buying from them for years.
New this year, some vendors have partnered with the Ohio Department of Aging’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program for those 60 and older who qualify. Seniors receive coupons redeemable for produce and herbs.
Sam Heighton is one of the 40 certified market managers in the state of Ohio. He can be reached at 740-532-3833. If you plan to shop the market, come early before many items are gone.