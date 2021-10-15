The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT: A father and son were arrested on charges of aggravated assault following a fight that sent both of them to the hospital. Kenneth Huninghake Jr., 27, of County Road 1, South Point, and his father Kenneth Hunninghake, 62, of Whitney, Texas, both were transported to jail.
THEFT: A 68-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone stole five firearms and a ring and pawned them at a Huntington pawn shop. The items were valued at $2,330.
THEFT: A 34-year-old South Point man reported earlier this week that he paid a man $9,700 to put wiring in a home and the work hasn’t been done.
THEFT: A 76-year-old South Point area man reported earlier this week that someone stole $1,900 in cash from his home.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Kenneth Huninghake Jr., 27, of County Road 1, South Point, on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle and transported him to jail.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A Pedro area man reported last week that a Taurus firearm valued at $250 was stolen from his vehicle.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 48-year-old Burlington woman on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 33-year-old South Point area man on a charge of domestic violence after a woman said he pushed her, held her down and wouldn’t let her up.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 13-year-old girl for trying to punch her mother in the face. The girl was transported to the Lawrence County Juvenile Justice Center.
