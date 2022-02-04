IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Zachary David Corn, 29, of County Road 1, South Point, on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, endangering children and disrupting public service and transported him to jail.
AGGRAVATED ARSON: Bradley E. Stewart, 38, of Township Road 218, Ironton, was arrested last month on a charge of aggravated arson and taken to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 43-year-old Proctorville area woman on a charge of domestic violence and an outstanding warrant and transported her to jail.
DISRUPTING PUBLIC SERVICE: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Derek Thomas Oxyer, 26, of Township Road 1025, South Point, on a charge of disrupting public service, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Austin M. Harper, 26, of County Road 400, Ironton, on charges of domestic violence, disrupting public service and an outstanding warrant and transported him to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a shoplifting call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jeremy Jarvis, 34, of Township Road 1118, Chesapeake, on charges of possession of drugs, falsification and misdemeanor theft and transported him to jail.
