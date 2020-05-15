Essential reporting in volatile times.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Season six of the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert series begins Friday, May 29, with live performances by WNXT radio personality Holly Gail, Macy Addis & the Nerve from Cincinnati and Sasha Colette & The Magnolias from Olive Hill, Kentucky.

The live concert will begin at 6 p.m. and will be available free to the public on Facebook at Final Friday in Boneyfiddle.

The live concert will take place at Three Bridges Outdoor Music Venue located at 132 2nd St. in Portsmouth, Ohio. The Creative Audio/Visual Group from Ona, West Virginia, will produce the concert specifically for online consumption.

The public is welcome to attend, but it is important to note the audio portion of the concert will only be available online. On-site parking is available and most likely you will be asked to remain in your cars, much like the drive-in theaters of old. Local restaurants will be open for business under current Ohio guidelines.

Organizers stress that all current information and directions will only be available on the “Final Friday in Boneyfiddle” page on Facebook.

Those not on Facebook can simply do a Google search for “Final Friday in Boneyfiddle” and access it there.

