PATRIOT, Ohio — A fire department administrator and former 911 dispatcher has been charged with crimes relating to at least 24 arson fires in the Wayne National Forest since spring, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

James A. Bartels, 50, of Patriot, Ohio, was arrested earlier this year and appeared in federal court in Columbus, according to a news release from the Southern District of Ohio.

