PATRIOT, Ohio — A fire department administrator and former 911 dispatcher has been charged with crimes relating to at least 24 arson fires in the Wayne National Forest since spring, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
James A. Bartels, 50, of Patriot, Ohio, was arrested earlier this year and appeared in federal court in Columbus, according to a news release from the Southern District of Ohio.
Bartels is an administrator at the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department. He also served as a 911 dispatcher for Gallia County, according to the release.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers saw a truck registered to Bartels near the Wayne National Forest on Oct. 29, 2022, according to an affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint in U.S. District Court.
Bartels also was seen on Dry Ridge Road in the national forest, according to the release. Within an hour, a fire was reported in the forest near Dry Ridge Road and Cauley Creek Road.
Bartels resigned from his job as a 911 dispatcher for Gallia County on Nov. 8, according to the release. In the days following his resignation, at least 17 fires were set, according to the release.
On at least two separate ocassions, Bartels was seen in the vicinity of multiple fire starts within minutes of the forest fires being started, according to the release.
An affidavit details that in an interview with authorities, Bartels admitted to starting the fires with a lighter “to give the boys something to do” and to distract him from depression, according to the release.
His truck’s infotainment system data also placed him at the locations of the fires, according to the release.
A preliminary hearing for Bartels is set for Jan. 3, 2023, in federal court in Columbus.
Willfully committing arson is a federal crime that carries up to five years in prison, according to the release.
Wayne National Forest officials had to deal with a number of forest fires earlier this year.
