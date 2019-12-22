PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Proctorville firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Private Drive in Proctorville on Sunday.

The fire happened around 1 p.m. in a vacant home that is listed for sale in the Harborview development.

The flames and smoke could be seen coming through the roof of the house.

Dispatchers would not confirm any details about the fire and did not provide information on the investigation.

Messages seeking information from the Proctorville Volunteer Fire Department were not immediately returned.

