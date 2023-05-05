The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Wayne National Forest hosts the 2022 JAKES Kids Fishing Derby at Lake Vesuvius. The 2023 derby, for ages 4-17, is set for May 13.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

PEDRO, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest will host a fun-filled day at Lake Vesuvius for the upcoming Kids’ Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 13.

Kids and youth aged 4 to 17, accompanied by a parent or guardian, are invited to come out to Lake Vesuvius with their fishing poles, bait, and tackle boxes to take part in the free fishing derby, which includes prizes, lunch, and beverages.

