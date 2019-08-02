DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested Jerri L. Oney, 41, of Greenup, Kentucky; James J. Brewer, 41, of Raceland, Kentucky; Kevin D. Bell, 32, of Detroit; Jerry J. Dawson Jr., 37, of Detroit; and James A. Pettrus, 43, of Greenup. All five were charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin and transported to jail.

BURGLARY: Responding Sunday to a call in Proctorville, a sheriff's deputy arrested Jeffrey L. Hodgens, 41, of the 800 block of 6th Avenue, Huntington, on a charge of burglary and an outstanding warrant and transported him to jail.

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested Robert A. Ray, 48, of Ohio 93, Ironton, on a charge of felonious assault and transported him to jail.

DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested Hassan Adnan Assi, 28, of Ridgelawn Road, Kenova, on charges of receiving stolen property (guns, a motor vehicle and drugs), possession of heroin and possession of drugs and transported him to jail.

DRUG ARREST: Responding to a shoplifting call last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested Casey W. Boyd, 28, of Township Road 1214, Ironton, on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drugs and misdemeanor theft and transported him to jail.

DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested Scott Christian, 39, of Ohio 650, Ironton, on a charge of trafficking in drugs and transported him to jail.

DRUG ARREST: Responding to a call Sunday from Hanging Rock police, a sheriff's deputy arrested Jonathan M. Jenkins, 25, of Howard Street, Ironton, on charges of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest and transported him to jail.

DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff's deputy arrested Sarah Marie Hindman, 33, of Orchard Drive, South Point, on a charge of possession of drugs and transported her to jail.

