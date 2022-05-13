IRONTON—The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a domestic call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Timothy L. Murdock, 57, of Ohio 141, Willow Wood, on charges of felonious assault, endangering children and domestic violence and transported him to jail after he threated to kill his wife and choked her.
DRUG POSSESSION: While on patrol, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kimberly R. Damron, 36, of Logan, West Virginia, on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drugs, identity fraud and obstructing justice and transported her to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Travis C. Sullivan last week on a charge of possession of drugs and transported him to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Clyde E. King II, 47, of Township Road 1213, Chesapeake, on a warrant for failure to appear. Suspected drugs in the vehicle were seized and sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for testing.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested April L. Combs, 41, of Township Road 88, Proctorville, on two counts of domestic violence and disrupting public service and transported her to jail.
