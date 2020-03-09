IRONTON — Five people were ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County in cases before Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley.
Cody J.M. Cantrell, 26, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 400 hours of community service.
Chelsey N. Hankins, 33, of Township Road 1063, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Wayland Riffe, of County Road 22, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Steven C. Romans, 45, of the 2200 block of Carter Avenue, Ashland, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Ryan P. Russell, 32, of the 300 block of 4th Avenue, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
In other cases:
- Lisa D. Willis, 50, of Ohio 243, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was placed in treatment in lieu of convictions and was ordered to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
- Steven Lynch, 42, of Overlook Drive, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Bethan Burns, 42, of Glenwood, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and possession of controlled substances and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Lloyd Horsley, 42, of Private Drive, 3670, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to get drug treatment.
- Lucas D. Bruce, 23, of Charlotte Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed in treatment in lieu of conviction, was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and to forfeit a gun seized when he was arrested.
- Christina L. Farley, 35, of West Hamlin, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to failure to appear. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to get drug abuse treatment and forfeit a gun seized when she was arrested.
- William D. Johnson Jr., 18, of Detroit, pleaded innocent to possession for sale of dangerous drugs. He was released on a $3,000 bond pending further court proceedings.