PIKETON, Ohio - Former nuclear weapons workers, including former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant workers, are invited to Nuclear Care Partners' upcoming luncheons where they can learn more about the financial and medical benefits they may qualify for through the Department of Labor's Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act.

Nick Ferrigno, local EEOICPA benefits specialist with Nuclear Care Partners, will be available at these luncheons to help former workers determine if they may qualify and to help them learn more about benefits.

Former atomic workers are invited to attend the luncheons free of charge and can call 740-250-2888 to RSVP.

The luncheons will take place:

n noon Sept. 16 at Mr. Gatti's Pizza, 1658 11th St. in Portsmouth, Ohio.

n noon Sept. 17 at LaRosa's Pizza, 966 E. Main St. in Jackson, Ohio.

n noon Sept. 23 at Olive Garden, 1417 N. Bridge St. in Chillicothe, Ohio.

For more information, call 740-250-2888 or visit www.nuclearcarepartners.com.

