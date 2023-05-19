SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation has sold the former Grandview Inn property in Perry Township for $2.65 million, according to county property transfer records.
Eight parcels, about 10 acres, along County Road 450 were involved in the transfer, according to county records. The property was sold to 109 Buffalo Creek LLC.
The commercial property was sold to Hometown Trucks and RVs, according to Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation, the economic development arm of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
Current plans call for the property to become a dealership for new and used RVs and late-model trucks, according to Dingus.
Principals with the dealership couldn’t be reached for comment.
The property once housed the Grandview Inn and Suites owned by an Ashland developer. It hosted a number of events in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s before falling on harder times.
The development corporation subsequently bought the property, and the remaining structures were torn down while officials looked for a new owner.
