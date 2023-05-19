The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation has sold the former Grandview Inn property in Perry Township for $2.65 million, according to county property transfer records.

Eight parcels, about 10 acres, along County Road 450 were involved in the transfer, according to county records. The property was sold to 109 Buffalo Creek LLC.

