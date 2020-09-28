COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four counties in the 93rd district of the Ohio House are getting $4.6 million in CARES Act funds, according to State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill.
Lawrence County is receiving $2.1 million of those funds, according to a news release from Stephens’ office. Gallia County will receive $1,077,397, Jackson County will get $1,168,027, and Vinton County will get $259,710, according to the release.
The money will go to counties, municipalities and townships to fund COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. The money is in addition to funds the counties received earlier this year, according to the release.
“Southern Ohio needs these CARES funds to stay afloat during the pandemic,” Stephens said in a prepared release. “This round of funds is distributed by population.”
The money also helps Ohio’s unemployment compensation system, according to the release. The unemployment system was overwhelmed by a big increase in claims following pandemic-related layoffs across the Buckeye State.
The legislature passed a bill as part of the process called the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council, according to the release.
“House Bill 614 is instrumental in helping our communities,” Stephens said. “Ohio’s unemployment compensation system should have been prepared for what was to come at the beginning of the pandemic. Thankfully, this legislation will work to make sure those same issues with our unemployment compensation system never happens again.”
The legislation contains an emergency clause making it effective upon the signature of Gov. Mike DeWine.