IRONTON — Several people indicted last week in Lawrence County on serious drug charges in Proctorville earlier this year pleaded innocent Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Stephanie A. Harrison, 53, of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and two counts of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs. If convicted, she could be sentenced to 50 years in prison. Judge Andy Ballard set bond at $100,000.
A co-defendant, Jasmine Mendoza, 23, also of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in meth, aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Bond was set at $75,000.
Another co-defendant, Richard Ellis, 47, also of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs within the vicinity of a juvenile. Bond was set at $75,000.
A fourth co-defendant, Helen M. Belville, 28, also of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to two counts of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of meth, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and permitting drug abuse. Bond was set at $75,000.
In an unrelated case, Ryley Williams, 20, of Gallipolis, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case. Williams was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
n Ginger Riffe, 46, of Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded innocent to a charge of receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000.
n David A. Rann, 25, of South 6th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.