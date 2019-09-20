The Lawrence Herald
PROCTORVILLE — One of four people aged 65 and older will fall in a given year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Falling once doubles a person’s chance of falling again, the CDC says.
And falling is often more serious than bumps, bruises and broken bones. For elderly people, a fall can be deadly.
Deaths from falls among adults age 65 and older have increased dramatically, from 18,000 to 30,000 per year, according to a CDC study. Adjusting for the growth in population of older adults, the rate went up 31 percent over the period studied, from 2007 to 2016.
The good news is, falls can be prevented — and the Area Agency on Aging District 7 is offering a free program to teach senior citizens how.
The program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants in the class learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Attending classes can help improve quality of life and independence, according to a news release from AAA7.
In a study of participants after six months following the A Matter of Balance program, 97 percent are more comfortable talking about their fear of falling; 97 percent feel comfortable with increasing their activity level; 99 percent plan to continue exercising; and 98 percent would recommend A Matter of Balance.
Upcoming classes in Lawrence County will meet at the New Hope United Methodist Church, located at 111 Township Road 1130 in Proctorville. Classes will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays from Oct. 10 through Nov. 1. Those participating should attend all classes.
To register or for more information, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277; ask for Carla Cox at extension 284 or Hannah Hollingshead at extension 247.
Class size is limited. The registration deadline is Oct. 3.
The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services in 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options.
Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.
Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.