IIB June Business of the month

Frisch’s Big Boy is the Ironton in Bloom June Business of the Month. Pictured, from left, are Katrina Keith, IIB member; Big Boys No. 1 customers; Rhonda Pelfrey, lead waitress; Denise Murphy, drive-thru attendant; Mark Massie, IIB member.

 Courtesy of Katrina Keith

IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom would like to congratulate Ironton’s Frisch’s Big Boy as the June Business of the Month.

Since opening its doors in August 2014, the Big Boy continues to take pride in keeping up the building’s interior and exterior appearance.

The business believes in investing into Ironton, and we truly appreciate the pride they have for their business and for the Ironton community.

We were so pleased with the great fullness their employees have for their team and the owners of Big Boy. Congratulations Big Boy for being selected as IIB June’s Business of the Month.

— Courtesy of Katrina Keith

