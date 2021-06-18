IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom would like to congratulate Ironton’s Frisch’s Big Boy as the June Business of the Month.
Since opening its doors in August 2014, the Big Boy continues to take pride in keeping up the building’s interior and exterior appearance.
The business believes in investing into Ironton, and we truly appreciate the pride they have for their business and for the Ironton community.
We were so pleased with the great fullness their employees have for their team and the owners of Big Boy. Congratulations Big Boy for being selected as IIB June’s Business of the Month.
— Courtesy of Katrina Keith