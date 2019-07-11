SOUTH POINT, Ohio - A fundraiser to support workers affected by the sudden closure of River's Bend Nursing Home last month has been planned for Friday in South Point, Ohio.
Praise Fest 2019, to take place at the Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, will begin with a dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, followed by the event at 6 p.m. A $10 donation per family is requested. The evening will include dinner and a night of music featuring local artists and bands.
There will be a free food giveaway for the River's Bend workers following the service. For more information or to make donations, contact Stacy L. Murray-Medcalf, coordinator of The God Factor Ministries Inc., at 740-646-3558.