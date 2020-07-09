PROCTORVILLE — A fundraising effort to install a new playground at Fairland East Elementary was just gaining legs when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, canceling events across the country and here in the Tri-State area.
But committee members of the Fairland East Playground Fund put their thinking caps on and came up with creative and safe ways to continue working toward their goal — so that someday, kids who have been cooped up in quarantine can stretch their legs alongside their friends of all abilities on an inclusive playground.
One of those fundraisers has two legs to stand on, but generally only uses one, if you will. For $35, you can "Flock a friend's yard" — meaning your friend will wake up to a lawn full of flamingos in Fairland East green. Whether it's to celebrate a special occasion or just have some fun, the committee will "flock" a yard of your choosing anywhere in Proctorville (sorry, no flocking outside of the town). Email the committee at fairlandeastplaygroundfund@gmail.com or visit the website at: https://fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com/store/p6/Flock_of_Flamingos_Visit.html.
The Fairland East Playground Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization and not connected with the Fairland School District. All donations are tax-deductible. Visit https:/fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com/ to learn more about the project and to keep up with events and the latest updates.
Here are other ways you can contribute:
- Amazon Smile. The FEPF is an official listed charity with Amazon. When you choose the Fairland East Playground and make purchases, Amazon makes a donation to the fund. Simple. Go to smile.amazon.com to get started.
- Honor the Class of 2020. The new playground will have a Buddy Rocker. This piece of equipment encourages togetherness and will be dedicated to the Class of 2020. The Class of 2020 had a senior year like no other. You can earmark a donation for this piece to honor all 2020 graduates by referencing FHS Class of 2020.
- Send a check. Checks can be made payable to Fairland East Playground Fund and mailed to Fairland East Playground Fund c/o Wesbanco Bank, 307 State St., Proctorville, OH 45669.
- Donate electronically. Direct contributions may be sent using the Paypal Charity link at https://fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com/. Just click the “donate” button and follow the prompts. You’ll also find sponsorships levels on the website and have options for a one-time donation or set up a monthly donation amount.