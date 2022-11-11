GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A Gallia County man was killed Friday morning when his vehicle overturned and struck a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The victim was identified as Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis. Martin, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by Gallia County Emergency Medical Services to Holzer Medical Center, according to a release.
The crash on Ohio 141 near mile post 2 was reported at 12:21 a.m. Friday. The road was closed for about two hours following the crash, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation.
Martin was headed southbound on Ohio 141 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment before overturning and striking a tree, according to the release.
