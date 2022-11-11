The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

EmergencyLightHC1702_source.tif
MetroCreative Connection

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A Gallia County man was killed Friday morning when his vehicle overturned and struck a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified as Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis. Martin, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by Gallia County Emergency Medical Services to Holzer Medical Center, according to a release.

