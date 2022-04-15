FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — The Green High School Alumni Association is inviting all graduates and former teachers to Green High School for the annual GHS Alumni Banquet, an all-class reunion, on Saturday, May 7. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and the banquet begins at 6 p.m.
After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Alumni Association will host this in-person banquet with distanced tables/chairs and a prepared on-site meal. Masks will not be required, but will be available if requested.
Admission is $10 and includes your meal and drinks. Because of the pandemic, there will not be the traditional pot-luck dinner.
Proceeds go to the alumni scholarship fund, the Ralph Mullins Scholarship, and to cover food costs. This year, the Alumni Association will award nearly $20,000 in scholarships including the $5,000 Morris and Sarah Horn Memorial Scholarship. This all-class reunion will also feature a silent auction, and the induction of an alumni into the Hall of Fame.
The classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972 will receive their Golden Diplomas — which is a new honor and tradition starting this year and including the classes of 1970 and 1971, as their 50th was interrupted by the pandemic.
For more information on the reunion, check out the Green High School Alumni Facebook page.
To find out how you can get involved or donate to the scholarship fund, email GHS alum association member, Tammie Davisson Niemer at Tammie.Niemer@kdmc.kdhs.us.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.