Marti Dodson, class of 1996, is the 2023 Green High School Alumni Hall of Fame inductee. A salutatorian and drum major at GHS, Dodson has two degrees from The Ohio State University, where she formed the rock band Saving Jane. She is now a well-known Nashville song writer.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — The Green High School Alumni Association is preparing for the annual GHS Alumni Banquet/All Class Reunion, which is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Green High School gymnasium. Anyone who attended and graduated from Green High School is invited to the awards dinner, which is a casual event.
The evening will include a GHS Hall of Fame induction, a silent auction, recognition of each year’s alumni, the awarding of annual scholarships, and the presentation of Golden Diplomas to the Class of 1973.
Admission is a $15 (single) and $25 (couple) donation at the door (includes a catered dinner). Proceeds benefit the alumni scholarship fund. The alumni give out around $20,000 in scholarships annually. The catered dinner is pulled pork, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, corn, green beans, rolls, coffee, water, and Pepsi products donated by the G&J Pepsi Cola Bottlers of Franklin Furnace.
The 2023 GHS Alumni Hall of Fame inductee is Marti Dodson, a 1996 graduate of Green. A Salutatorian and drum major at GHS, Dodson has two degrees from The Ohio State University, where she formed the rock band Saving Jane — which notched up two gold singles with Dodson’s songs.
For the past couple of decades, she’s been in Nashville as a BMI-award winning songwriter with cuts by such artists as Luke Bryan and Thompson Square. Dodson’s songs have been featured on NBC’s “The Voice,” the Olympics, NASCAR, “The Today Show,” the “Rachael Ray Show,” MTV, VH1, CMT, TLC, and Hallmark Channel.
Come help us welcome Dodson into the GHS Hall of Fame at the GHS Alumni Banquet on May 13; she might even entertain us with a couple songs.
For more information about the GHS Alumni and Banquet, check out the Green High School Alumni Facebook page. To find out how you can get involved, donate to the scholarship fund, or nominate someone for the Hall of Fame, email GHS alum association member, Tammie Niemer at Tammie.Niemer@kdmc.kdhs.us or call GHS Alumni President Rick Williams at 740-574-8557.
