FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — The Green High School Alumni Association is preparing for the annual GHS Alumni Banquet/All Class Reunion, which is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Green High School gymnasium. Anyone who attended and graduated from Green High School is invited to the awards dinner, which is a casual event.

The evening will include a GHS Hall of Fame induction, a silent auction, recognition of each year’s alumni, the awarding of annual scholarships, and the presentation of Golden Diplomas to the Class of 1973.

