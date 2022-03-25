SOUTH POINT — The God Factor Ministries of South Point will celebrate their 10th anniversary on March 26 and 27 at the Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point.
The God Factor Ministries is a local nonprofit organization established in 2012 under the leadership of Minister Larry Medcalf. Medcalf shares that the main premise is to “Factor God First” in every situation, according to a news release from God Factor. In 2013, the ministry began a series of Providential Events with the vision given to Medcalf to advocate for “Genuine Unity in the Body of Christ.” Over the last 10 years, pastors, ministers, laypeople, local businesses and healthcare professionals have partnered with the God Factor Ministries to carry out that vision by coming together in prayer, song, preached Word, testimony, dance, and community outreach.
The ministry has hosted events throughout Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, with participants spanning from over 15 different states, including New Mexico, and a mission outreach in the Philippines. In 2020, the God Factor Ministries also began its weekly Monday Night Live series of Bible Studies on Facebook Live. The program airs approximately 7 p.m. each week covering various topics with scriptural overview.
The 10th Anniversary Services will begin at 3 p.m. on March 26 and will include an appreciation for Medcalf. Various speakers, musicians, and Praise Dance Ministry from the Christ Temple Church in Ashland are scheduled to participate. At 6 p.m. there will be a free concert featuring Pastor Stephen Thomas Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Big Branch Praise Team of Chesapeake, Ohio, Friends of the God Factor, and dance ministry by Timmy Jones.
On March 27, service will begin at 3 p.m. with guest The Rev. Ken Weems, music by Tri-State Worship Center Praise Team, New Joy Gospel Singers of Columbus, and dance ministry by the Christ Temple Church, Ashland. Everyone is welcome to attend.
