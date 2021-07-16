SOUTH POINT — The God Factor Ministries, Inc. will present “Providential Event XIII, Genuine Unity in the Body of Christ: Continuing the Advocacy” on July 23-26 at the Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point.
According to a news release, the focus of the event is to promote genuine unity among believers regardless of their denomination, race, age or gender. A variety of participants will share in dance, teaching, preaching and music ministry.
The God Factor Ministries is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2013 by Minister Larry Medcalf. Area pastors, leaders and laypeople have partnered together to assist in advocating for genuine unity. The Providential Events are held twice a year. A mission outreach is also included in each event.
Services will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23, with Assistant Pastor Ryan Schneider, Tri-State Worship Center, guest preacher, and music by New Joy Gospel Singers of Columbus.
Events for Saturday, July 24, will begin at 2 p.m. with a service by various speakers, followed by a fellowship period. At 5 p.m. Saturday, national gospel recording artist Zacardi Cortez will be in concert accompanied by local vocalists and musicians. Also appearing will be local recording artist, AC Antoine Cabarrus, Pastor Jennifer Mears and Xavier Osborne and Big Branch Praise Team.
On Sunday, July 25, at 11 a.m., God Factor Ministries, Inc., will join Tri-State Worship Center for morning service with Bishop Terry Wagner, pastor, and special the Rev. Stanley McDonald, pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Ashland and president of the Ashland Area Ministerial Association.
At 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Rev. Dr. David Peoples, pastor of Jabez Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington and vice president of Progressive National Baptist Convention will be the guest preacher, with music by Road to Redemption and other local choirs.
On Monday, July 26, at 7 p.m., the Rev. Rob Hale, pastor of Ironton First Church of the Nazarene and president of the Ironton Area Ministerial Alliance will be the guest preacher.
Dance ministry throughout the weekend will include Thelma Hughes, Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston; Tonya Daniels, Tri-State Worship Center, South Point; and Christ Temple Arts and Worship, Christ Temple Church, Ashland. Various other individuals will also participate throughout the weekend.
All events, with the exception of the July 24 concert, are free and open to the public.
For more information call 740-646-3558 or log on to the God Factor Ministries website, www.thegodfactorministriesinc.com,) or Facebook page.