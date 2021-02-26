IRONTON — More than a dozen people were indicted earlier this week by a Lawrence County grand jury, a number of them on drug charges.
Steven D. Edwards Jr., 25, of Detroit, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Tevan M. Hay, 27, of the 1500 block of Lincoln Drive, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
William Grant, 41, of Mount Airy, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Travis R. Crum, 23, of Raceland, Kentucky, was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Taylor P. Willis, of Sarah Road, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Ryan Goodpaster, 22, of Township Road 1161, Proctorville, Ohio, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Jeremy A. Dickess, 44, of Township Road 322, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Kevin Allen Newcomb, 33, of County Road 52, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Brock C. Smith, 39, of the 600 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance containing a fentanyl-related compound.
Melissa K. Lyons, 44, of the 2500 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jessy Stapleton, 35, of Township Road 245 West, Pedro, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony D. Gue, 29, of the 600 block of 4th Street, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of identity fraud.
Tracy A. Porter, 50, of Troy, Ohio, was indicted on charges of theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.