SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau has received a $1.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for projects in a nine-county area concerning the Underground Railroad.

The project includes Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia, Adams and Brown counties in Ohio, Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky, according to Marty Conley, director of the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

