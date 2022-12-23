Windy with snow showers this morning. Winds will diminish some this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau has received a $1.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for projects in a nine-county area concerning the Underground Railroad.
The project includes Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia, Adams and Brown counties in Ohio, Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky, according to Marty Conley, director of the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We have been working on this for more than a year,” Conley said last Friday. “We have nearly 20 partners on this. We’re excited about it. We hope to get things started after the first of the year.”
The project, called the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative, will be administered by the visitors bureau over a three-year period, Conley said.
The initiative seeks to increase tourism and enhance local economies through creation of a regional collaborative of Underground Railroad assets for coal-impacted communities around the Tri-State, he said.
The Appalachian Regional Commission Power Initiative grant was announced early last week, he said.
Partners in the project include Shawnee State University, the Macedonia project in Lawrence County, Marshal University Research Corporation, Marshall University, Ohio University-Southern in Ironton, the Boyd Greenup County Branch of the NAACP, Greenup County Tourism Commission, ECDI Inc., the C.B. Nuckolls Community and Black History Museum in Ashland, Brown County Tourism, Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, SSU Center for Public History, Visit AKY, Boyd County Tourism, Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau, Portsmouth & Scioto County Visitors Bureau, Greenup Arts and Ripley Heritage, according to a news release.
“We are working regionally and collaboratively on this,” Conley said. “We have 27 areas in the nine counties. One of the goals is to show the history of these sites online.”
“POWER projects will not only help struggling coal communities to once again compete in a global marketplace, but also expand support for the creation of new jobs through growing Appalachia’s economy,” said Gayle Manchin, ARC co-chair.
