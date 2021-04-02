IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization, Inc., has received a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help provide intensive addiction recovery services focused on employment.
The Ironton organization is one of 30 projects awarded a portion of $9.4 million through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE), an initiative addressing Appalachia’s substance abuse crisis by creating or expanding a recovery ecosystem leading to workforce entry or re-entry.
Locally, the funding will support Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action’s Recovery Ecosystem Expansion Initiative. The project is expected to strengthen the organization’s recovery ecosystem by implementing an intensive outpatient program that will be incorporated into the agency’s recovery-to-work program. These intensive recovery support services will aid recovery-to-work participants in maintaining recovery progress and work placement success.
In addition to providing a greater level of behavioral health and recovery support to recovery-to-work participants, the expanded outpatient services will offer new employment opportunities for individuals in recovery.
These include peer support specialists, case managers and administrative support. The project will implement outpatient services and train recovering participants while also securing placement partnerships with new recovery-friendly employers. The project will improve eight businesses, 70 workers/trainees, and eight students throughout the life of the grant, according to a news release. Local sources are contributing more than $1.3 million to the project.
“Addressing the toll that the substance abuse crisis has had on economic opportunity in the region has been a priority since my arrival at ARC,” ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas said in a news release issued on Thursday.
“That is why I am excited about today’s announcement, and the impact these investments will have as we work together to build and strengthen recovery ecosystems in Appalachia. The projects announced today will help individuals in recovery obtain sustainable employment, further encouraging economic resiliency in the communities that will be served. As we look to the second round of this funding initiative, I encourage all interested applicants in the Region to send us your ideas.”
The Appalachian Regional Commission intends to award an additional $10 million through the initiative.
Competitive projects should not only emphasize workforce reentry, but also employment retention, which includes basic and advanced training, soft skills development, up-skilling and clear career pathways to support professional growth for individuals overcoming substance use disorder. Proposals can also include plans and initiatives supporting employers, industries and community partnerships to address barriers to long-term recovery and reemployment, including transportation, housing and health care services.
Interested applicants are encouraged to attend a pre-application workshop on Tuesday, April 27. Letters of Intent to apply for INSPIRE funding are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 17, in PDF form to SUD@arc.gov. The deadline for final applications is Friday, June 18, at 5 p.m.