Grant will help county divert certain felons from prison

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Lawrence County will be receiving $452,511 in state funds to help pay the cost of people indicted on F-5 felonies, the least serious class of felonies.
The Board of Commissioners agreed to accept the money during a board meeting Tuesday after being assured the state wouldn’t seek reimbursement of the funds, a concern expressed by Dr. Colton Copley, a board member.
Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard said the funds also would pay for the salaries of two court employee diversion employees.
The state of Ohio changed the law earlier this year seeking to keep people convicted of F-5 felonies out of state prison, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Now Ballard is sending people convicted of drug possession to local drug treatment programs or the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Judges also are seeking to release people charged with minor crimes on bail prior to trial. In some cases, the people are required to wear ankle monitors.
“It makes economic sense,” Anderson said of the program to divert prisoners from jail, where possible, and to get them into treatment.
“The research is clear. The recidivism rate is much lower. We’re trying to reduce the jail population.”
He said the goal of the Targeted Community Alternatives to Prison Grant program is to get drug abusers treatment and continue to punish drug traffickers.
“What we’re doing is working,” Anderson said. “It’s a good thing for our county.”
Ballard said there is more of an emphasis on treatment in drug possession cases.
Those charged with drug possession can be put on outpatient programs, inpatient programs or in a community-based correctional facility like STAR.
“This is a program we’re seeing positive results from,” Ballard said. “We won’t succeed in every case, but I think we’re seeing positive results.”
The county received a similar, two-year grant that ended June 30.
This two-year grant is for the period of July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2021.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless said his office was dealing with 108 prisoners as of Tuesday. The existing jail can’t house more than 52 prisoners, so the county is sending overflow prisoners to other county jails. The costs range up to $75 per day per prisoner.
In other action, Lawless asked for four additional police cruisers, a truck and a four-wheeler.
“We’re in dire need of vehicles,” he said.
Meanwhile, Lori Morris, director of the county ambulance program, said there have been more than 8,200 ambulance runs so far this year and she expects the number to reach 12,500 by the end of the year.