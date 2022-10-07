SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation has been awarded more than $200,000 to improve onsite rail repairs at the The Point, a South Point Industrial Park, and Purecycle along County Road 1A in Hamilton Township.
The Ohio Rail Development Commission approved a grant in the amount of $50,000 to South Point to rehab sections of its rail yard in the industrial park.
The grant also will help the South Point and Ohio Railroad to serve Purecycle.
The plastics company is one of the railroad’s newest transload customers.
The total cost of that project is estimated at $160,000, according to the release.
The South Point and Ohio Railroad began operations within The Point in 2021. It was formed to lease and operate approximately seven miles of railroad inside the industrial park, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation, the economic development arm of the local chamber of commerce.
The railroad works with Norfolk Southern and is a subsidiary of the Agracel Rail Holdings Company, as an independent rail operation headquartered at the industrial park, according to the release.
New and existing buildings and storage tanks at the industrial park are available for occupancy and development, according to the release.
“We are proud to join the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation in supporting this effort,” said Matthew Dietrich, executive director of the railroad. “The improvements made at the site as a result of this project will assist current and future tenants of The Point. This project will be an economic boost to the region.”
