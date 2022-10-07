The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation has been awarded more than $200,000 to improve onsite rail repairs at the The Point, a South Point Industrial Park, and Purecycle along County Road 1A in Hamilton Township.

The Ohio Rail Development Commission approved a grant in the amount of $50,000 to South Point to rehab sections of its rail yard in the industrial park.

